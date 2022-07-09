Petix & Botte Co Buys 15 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Petix & Botte Co increased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 270 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the quarter. Petix & Botte Co’s holdings in Tesla were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 766.7% in the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Cowen raised their target price on Tesla from $660.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Cowen lowered their target price on Tesla from $790.00 to $700.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their target price on Tesla from $1,150.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $883.65.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $899.42, for a total value of $3,147,970.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,138 shares in the company, valued at $18,112,519.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 345,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total value of $310,349,698.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,193,251 shares in the company, valued at $151,037,539,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 415,369 shares of company stock valued at $366,718,672. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $752.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $729.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $879.81. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $620.57 and a 52-week high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $779.67 billion, a PE ratio of 102.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 2.11.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

