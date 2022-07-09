Petix & Botte Co Increases Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Petix & Botte Co lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,368 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,684 shares during the quarter. Petix & Botte Co’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 29,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Dentgroup LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $929,000. Townsend & Associates Inc raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 23,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter.

IVW stock opened at $63.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.02. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $57.62 and a 52 week high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

