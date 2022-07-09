Petix & Botte Co Invests $208,000 in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Petix & Botte Co acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,047,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,781,000 after acquiring an additional 54,603 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,802,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,503,000 after buying an additional 66,096 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 1,431,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,472,000 after buying an additional 55,906 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,142,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,913,000 after buying an additional 152,356 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,047,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,100,000 after buying an additional 129,097 shares during the period.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SFM shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.33.

In other news, insider Gilliam Phipps sold 2,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $59,005.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,669.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Kristen E. Blum purchased 4,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.48 per share, for a total transaction of $100,196.64. Following the purchase, the director now owns 40,573 shares in the company, valued at $993,227.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,198 shares of company stock valued at $772,247. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $26.93 on Friday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.18 and a 1-year high of $35.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 25.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile (Get Rating)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.