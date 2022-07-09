Petix & Botte Co Makes New $305,000 Investment in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Petix & Botte Co acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of O. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE O opened at $68.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $41.50 billion, a PE ratio of 67.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.53. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.28 and a fifty-two week high of $75.40.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.63). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 18.91%. The firm had revenue of $807.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a jul 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 291.18%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James increased their target price on Realty Income from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.29.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

