Petix & Botte Co Sells 609 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Petix & Botte Co lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 609 shares during the quarter. Petix & Botte Co’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 12,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 29,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 24,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 14,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:DVY opened at $117.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $122.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.58. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $111.53 and a one year high of $133.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.867 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

