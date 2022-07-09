Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) Receives “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 800 ($9.69) price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on PHNX. Barclays dropped their price target on Phoenix Group from GBX 804 ($9.74) to GBX 780 ($9.45) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 770 ($9.32) target price on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 815 ($9.87) target price on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Phoenix Group from GBX 795 ($9.63) to GBX 750 ($9.08) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phoenix Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 770.83 ($9.33).

Shares of Phoenix Group stock opened at GBX 596 ($7.22) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 616.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 633.27. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.96 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.90. Phoenix Group has a 12 month low of GBX 559.20 ($6.77) and a 12 month high of GBX 704.80 ($8.53). The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.88.

Phoenix Group Holdings plc operates in the long-term savings and retirement business in Europe. The company operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It provides a range of pensions and savings products to support people across various stages of the savings life cycle.

