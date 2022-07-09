Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $290.00 price target on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PXD. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources to $345.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Scotiabank cut Pioneer Natural Resources from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $343.00 to $342.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $287.59.

NYSE:PXD opened at $217.50 on Wednesday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $133.73 and a 52 week high of $288.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $52.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $252.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.78.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.32 by $0.42. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 22.85%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 152.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $7.38 per share. This represents a $29.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 16.37%.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.41, for a total transaction of $686,025.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,595,917.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.19, for a total value of $524,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,006 shares in the company, valued at $13,897,643.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,835 shares of company stock worth $2,439,657. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PXD. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,105,125 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,110,392,000 after buying an additional 1,898,932 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,679,316 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,920,478,000 after buying an additional 1,423,102 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 236.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,632,267 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $408,116,000 after buying an additional 1,146,401 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,290,431 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,322,766,000 after buying an additional 903,653 shares during the period. Finally, Abrams Bison Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth $108,764,000. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

