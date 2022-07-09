Piper Sandler Cuts Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target to $204.00

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $239.00 to $204.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the credit-card processor’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Cowen dropped their price target on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised Visa from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $264.84.

V opened at $203.57 on Wednesday. Visa has a fifty-two week low of $185.91 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $202.16 and a 200-day moving average of $211.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $387.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Visa will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total transaction of $1,893,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,887 shares in the company, valued at $34,268,167.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,619,330. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Visa in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

