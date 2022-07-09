Piper Sandler Trims PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Target Price to $13.00

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $22.00 to $13.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PAGS. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $38.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $38.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $26.29.
Shares of PAGS opened at $10.89 on Wednesday. PagSeguro Digital has a 52 week low of $9.45 and a 52 week high of $61.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.74 and a 200-day moving average of $16.89.
About PagSeguro Digital (Get Rating)
PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.
