Polker (PKR) Market Capitalization Hits $968,695.00

Polker (PKR) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. Polker has a total market capitalization of $968,695.00 and $393,691.00 worth of Polker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polker coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0084 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Polker has traded 3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.02 or 0.00129207 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004609 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 26.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.71 or 0.00575045 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002202 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00015279 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00033576 BTC.

About Polker

Polker’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 114,682,924 coins. Polker’s official Twitter account is @POLKER_PKR

Buying and Selling Polker

