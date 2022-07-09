Poolz Finance (POOLZ) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.24 Million

Poolz Finance (POOLZ) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 9th. Poolz Finance has a market capitalization of $4.24 million and $245,947.00 worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Poolz Finance has traded 10.5% higher against the dollar. One Poolz Finance coin can now be purchased for $1.30 or 0.00005971 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.07 or 0.00129338 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004606 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.24 or 0.00558680 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00015189 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00033796 BTC.

Poolz Finance Coin Profile

Poolz Finance was first traded on January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 4,992,280 coins and its circulating supply is 3,271,330 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

Buying and Selling Poolz Finance

