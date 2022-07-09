Pop Culture Group (NASDAQ:CPOP) & EBET (NASDAQ:EBET) Head-To-Head Analysis

Pop Culture Group (NASDAQ:CPOP – Get Rating) and EBET (NASDAQ:EBET – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.5% of Pop Culture Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.5% of EBET shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.7% of EBET shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Pop Culture Group and EBET, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pop Culture Group 0 0 0 0 N/A EBET 0 0 1 0 3.00

EBET has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 614.29%. Given EBET’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe EBET is more favorable than Pop Culture Group.

Profitability

This table compares Pop Culture Group and EBET’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pop Culture Group N/A N/A N/A EBET -117.26% -96.71% -54.21%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pop Culture Group and EBET’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pop Culture Group $25.53 million 1.56 $4.27 million N/A N/A EBET $170,000.00 217.42 -$15.20 million ($2.47) -1.02

Pop Culture Group has higher revenue and earnings than EBET.

Pop Culture Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd hosts entertainment events to corporate clients in China. The company hosts concerts and hip-hop related events, including stage plays, dance competitions, cultural and musical festivals, and promotional parties, as well as creates hip-hop related online programs; and provides event planning and execution services comprising communication, planning, design, production, reception, execution, and analysis services to advertising and media service providers, and industry associations, as well as companies in a range of industries, such as consumer goods, real estate, tourism, entertainment, technology, e-commerce, education, and sports. It also offers marketing services, including brand promotion, such as trademark and logo design, visual identity system design, brand positioning and personality design, and digital solutions; and advertisement distribution services to corporate clients. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Xiamen, China. Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd is a subsidiary of Joya Enterprises Limited.

EBET Company Profile (Get Rating)

EBET, Inc. develops products and operates platforms to provide a real money online gambling experience focused on esports and competitive gaming. The company operates a portfolio of proprietary online casino and sportsbook brands consisting of Karamba, Hopa, Griffon Casino, BetTarget, Dansk777, and GenerationVIP. It also provides iGaming, which include online casino and table games, such as blackjack, virtual sport computer simulated games, and slot machines, as well as traditional sports betting. The company was formerly known as Esports Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to EBET, Inc. in May 2022. EBET, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

