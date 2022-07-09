ProVise Management Group LLC Acquires 69,316 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

ProVise Management Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 193.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,316 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up about 1.2% of ProVise Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $13,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 666.7% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $113.51 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $113.01 and a 12-month high of $131.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.22.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

