ProVise Management Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

ProVise Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 77,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,718 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Bank of America by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $438,000. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 444.3% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 534,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,788,000 after acquiring an additional 436,453 shares in the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 247.6% during the 4th quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 26,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 18,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 57,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.71.

BAC opened at $31.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $256.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.41. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $30.45 and a 52 week high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.00%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

