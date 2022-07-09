ProVise Management Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

ProVise Management Group LLC cut its position in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $3,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 0.6% in the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 2.9% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $527.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $575.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $596.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $550.05.

ELV stock opened at $484.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Elevance Health Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $355.43 and a fifty-two week high of $533.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $487.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $475.19. The stock has a market cap of $116.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.96.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.81 by $0.44. Elevance Health had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $1.28 dividend. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.16%.

In other Elevance Health news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total transaction of $464,191.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,816.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total transaction of $3,091,860.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,098,869.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,738 shares of company stock worth $3,764,851. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

