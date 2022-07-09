ProVise Management Group LLC Has $6.62 Million Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

ProVise Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,174 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,184 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $6,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,485,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,720,879,000 after acquiring an additional 6,049,041 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Blackstone by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,425,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,995,902,000 after acquiring an additional 580,635 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,366,768 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,080,985,000 after acquiring an additional 406,797 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at about $831,839,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Blackstone by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,087,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $270,109,000 after acquiring an additional 848,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

BX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $136.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $132.50 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.36.

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $96.14 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $67.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.45. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.97 and a 12-month high of $149.78.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 23.77%. Blackstone’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 71.93%.

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total value of $1,769,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 940,493 shares in the company, valued at $33,284,047.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ruth Porat acquired 5,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $109.69 per share, with a total value of $548,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,748,677.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 2,514,376 shares of company stock valued at $11,553,227 and have sold 481,021 shares valued at $25,936,220. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

