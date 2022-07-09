Pundi X NEM (NPXSXEM) Price Down 16.2% This Week

Pundi X NEM (NPXSXEM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 9th. One Pundi X NEM coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Pundi X NEM has traded down 16.2% against the dollar. Pundi X NEM has a total market cap of $1.95 million and $9.00 worth of Pundi X NEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00128354 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004624 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.82 or 0.00563599 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002215 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00015056 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00033549 BTC.

Pundi X NEM Profile

Pundi X NEM’s total supply is 44,748,244,754 coins and its circulating supply is 44,686,428,753 coins. The official website for Pundi X NEM is pundix.com . Pundi X NEM’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Open Platform supports blockchain developers, digital asset issuers and businesses to freely apply and list their custom digital assets onto Pundi X’s payment ecosystem, including XWallet, XPOS, and XPASS cards. Developers and merchants can now easily make their digital assets available to serve various offline and online payment scenarios. The Open Platform will first support ERC20 tokens and later expand to digital assets of other blockchains. “

Buying and Selling Pundi X NEM

