QinetiQ Group (OTCMKTS:QNTQY) Stock Price Up 4.1%

QinetiQ Group plc (OTCMKTS:QNTQY – Get Rating) shares rose 4.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.64 and last traded at $18.64. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.90.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 331 ($4.01) to GBX 361 ($4.37) in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 382 ($4.63) to GBX 400 ($4.84) in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 350 ($4.24) to GBX 355 ($4.30) in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 335 ($4.06) to GBX 400 ($4.84) in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.93 and its 200-day moving average is $16.15.

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; AI, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; maritime platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

