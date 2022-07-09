Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) PT Lowered to $3.00

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Citigroup from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.95% from the company’s previous close.

QRTEA has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Qurate Retail to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

NASDAQ QRTEA opened at $2.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.17. The company has a market capitalization of $932.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.84. Qurate Retail has a 12 month low of $2.42 and a 12 month high of $12.82.

Qurate Retail ( NASDAQ:QRTEA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 15.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Qurate Retail will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 3,111.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,102 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

