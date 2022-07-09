Raymond James Trims Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) Target Price to C$39.00

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Raymond James from C$42.00 to C$39.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.03 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.74 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LIF. TD Securities dropped their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$45.00 to C$36.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$45.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Eight Capital lowered shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Labrador Iron Ore Royalty presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$38.17.

Get Labrador Iron Ore Royalty alerts:

Shares of TSE LIF opened at C$27.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$31.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$37.72. The company has a market cap of C$1.78 billion and a PE ratio of 4.99. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 12-month low of C$25.82 and a 12-month high of C$51.00.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty ( TSE:LIF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.16 by C($0.17). The firm had revenue of C$54.16 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty will post 3.6199999 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.94%. This is a positive change from Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.74%.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. The company's primary products include standard and low silica acid, flux, direct reduction pellets, and iron ore concentrate, as well as seaborne iron ore pellets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.