Raymond James Upgrades Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) to “Outperform”

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $85.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.46% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens decreased their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $123.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Shares of PNFP stock opened at $74.26 on Thursday. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 52-week low of $67.90 and a 52-week high of $111.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.63.

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.05. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 36.76%. The firm had revenue of $342.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 299.0% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.