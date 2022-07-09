Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Kanawha Capital Management LLC

Kanawha Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 142,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,238 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies accounts for about 1.2% of Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $14,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter worth about $49,000. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Friday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.91.

NYSE:RTX opened at $95.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.00 and a fifty-two week high of $106.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.88. The stock has a market cap of $141.46 billion, a PE ratio of 34.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 78.85%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

