Residential Secure Income (LON:RESI) Trading Up 1.3%

Residential Secure Income plc (LON:RESI – Get Rating) shot up 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 102.19 ($1.24) and last traded at GBX 101.25 ($1.23). 105,495 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 198,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 100 ($1.21).

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised Residential Secure Income to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 110 ($1.33) to GBX 115 ($1.39) in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.57, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of £187.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,127.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 102.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 105.47.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a GBX 1.29 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%. Residential Secure Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.44%.

About Residential Secure Income (LON:RESI)

Residential Secure Income plc (ReSI) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) with the objective of delivering secure income returns by investing in Shared Ownership and other affordable residential asset classes. ReSI is listed on the premium segment of the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and was admitted to trading on the main market of the London Stock Exchange in July 2017, raising £180 million in its IPO.

