Reviewing Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) and Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN)

Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN – Get Rating) and Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Transphorm and Sumco’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Transphorm $24.05 million 9.79 -$10.23 million ($0.20) -20.80 Sumco $3.06 billion 1.47 $374.20 million $2.47 10.43

Sumco has higher revenue and earnings than Transphorm. Transphorm is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sumco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Sumco shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Transphorm shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Transphorm and Sumco, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Transphorm 0 1 1 0 2.50 Sumco 0 0 0 0 N/A

Transphorm presently has a consensus target price of $8.75, indicating a potential upside of 110.34%. Given Transphorm’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Transphorm is more favorable than Sumco.

Profitability

This table compares Transphorm and Sumco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Transphorm -42.56% -247.92% -32.02% Sumco 12.20% 9.89% 6.26%

Volatility & Risk

Transphorm has a beta of -0.28, suggesting that its share price is 128% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sumco has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sumco beats Transphorm on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Transphorm Company Profile (Get Rating)

Transphorm, Inc., a semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor components for use in power conversion in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Europe. The company's products include GaN field effect transistors in various packages. Its GaN devices allows customers to design power systems creating functional value in various end products, including smartphone power adapters/fast-chargers, power supplies for datacenter servers/communication, industrial power converters, chargers/converters/inverters for electric vehicles, and other applications. The company offers its products through regional distributors and sales representatives. Transphorm, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Goleta, California.

Sumco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sumco Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry primarily in Japan, the United States, China, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers. The company was formerly known as Sumitomo Mitsubishi Silicon Corp. and changed its name to Sumco Corporation in August 2005. Sumco Corporation was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

