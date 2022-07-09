Revomon (REVO) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.75 Million

Revomon (REVO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 9th. One Revomon coin can currently be purchased for $0.0704 or 0.00000324 BTC on exchanges. Revomon has a total market cap of $1.75 million and $115,786.00 worth of Revomon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Revomon has traded down 1.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Revomon alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.75 or 0.00127861 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004606 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.80 or 0.00561293 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002206 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00015217 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00033454 BTC.

Revomon Profile

Revomon’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,810,137 coins. Revomon’s official Twitter account is @RevomonVR

According to CryptoCompare, “Revomon is an online RPG that combines an incredible, immersive virtual-reality experience with the ground-breaking technology behind NFTs. REVO tokenomics are thought to sustain a whole ecosystem balanced between the investors, the project growth and the game universe. “

Buying and Selling Revomon

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revomon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revomon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Revomon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Revomon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Revomon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.