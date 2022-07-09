Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) CFO Sells $30,791.76 in Stock

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 7,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total value of $30,791.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,614 shares in the company, valued at $235,065.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of RYTM opened at $4.89 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.96 and a 200 day moving average of $7.27. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.04 and a fifty-two week high of $20.21. The firm has a market cap of $246.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.47.
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.07). Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 55.66% and a negative net margin of 3,598.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.97 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 554.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000.
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.
