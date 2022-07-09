Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) CFO Sells $30,791.76 in Stock

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 7,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total value of $30,791.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,614 shares in the company, valued at $235,065.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of RYTM opened at $4.89 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.96 and a 200 day moving average of $7.27. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.04 and a fifty-two week high of $20.21. The firm has a market cap of $246.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.47.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.07). Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 55.66% and a negative net margin of 3,598.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.97 EPS for the current year.

RYTM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 554.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

