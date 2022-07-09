Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Rite Aid from $2.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd.

RAD opened at $7.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $393.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.75, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Rite Aid has a 1 year low of $4.68 and a 1 year high of $19.22.

Rite Aid ( NYSE:RAD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($1.06). The company had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. Rite Aid had a negative return on equity of 50.63% and a negative net margin of 2.60%. Rite Aid’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.78) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Rite Aid will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Rite Aid by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 13,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Rite Aid in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Rite Aid in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its position in Rite Aid by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Rite Aid in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and provides various other pharmacy services and an assortment of products comprising over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care products, seasonal merchandise, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal and general merchandise, pet care, and a variety of other everyday and convenience products, as well as brand and generic prescription drugs; and a private brand product line.

