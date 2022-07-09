Robert W. Baird Lowers Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) to Neutral

Robert W. Baird cut shares of Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $269.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $289.00.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Littelfuse from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $239.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $257.14 and its 200 day moving average is $260.51. Littelfuse has a fifty-two week low of $223.31 and a fifty-two week high of $334.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.61.

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $1.75. The company had revenue of $623.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.74 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 15.34%. Littelfuse’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Littelfuse will post 16.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 25th. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 15.40%.

In related news, Director Gordon Hunter sold 2,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $578,646.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,730,038. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 4,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.26, for a total value of $1,243,881.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,061,735.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,947 shares of company stock worth $2,361,168 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LFUS. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Littelfuse by 10.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Littelfuse during the third quarter valued at about $676,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Littelfuse by 18.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Littelfuse in the third quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Littelfuse by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 95.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

