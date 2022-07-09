ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence ETF (NYSEARCA:THNQ) Shares Up 3.2%

ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence ETF (NYSEARCA:THNQ – Get Rating) shares shot up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $28.49 and last traded at $28.44. 5,037 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 5,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.55.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.97.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.