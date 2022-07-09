Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Lifted to “Overweight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $10.00 target price on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Rocket Companies from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Sunday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Rocket Companies to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $11.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Rocket Companies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.35.
NYSE:RKT opened at $8.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 13.54, a quick ratio of 13.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Rocket Companies has a 12-month low of $6.27 and a 12-month high of $19.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.41.
In other Rocket Companies news, CEO Jay Farner purchased 20,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.57 per share, with a total value of $199,056.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,681,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,093,935.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 799,200 shares of company stock valued at $6,607,744 over the last three months. 94.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Rocket Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Rocket Companies by 173.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Rocket Companies by 341.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Rocket Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Rocket Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. 3.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Rocket Companies (Get Rating)
Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.
