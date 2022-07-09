Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Lifted to “Overweight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $10.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Rocket Companies from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Sunday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Rocket Companies to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $11.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Rocket Companies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.35.

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

NYSE:RKT opened at $8.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 13.54, a quick ratio of 13.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Rocket Companies has a 12-month low of $6.27 and a 12-month high of $19.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.41.

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 31.45% and a net margin of 2.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Rocket Companies will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rocket Companies news, CEO Jay Farner purchased 20,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.57 per share, with a total value of $199,056.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,681,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,093,935.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 799,200 shares of company stock valued at $6,607,744 over the last three months. 94.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Rocket Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Rocket Companies by 173.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Rocket Companies by 341.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Rocket Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Rocket Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. 3.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rocket Companies (Get Rating)

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.