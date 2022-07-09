Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Raised to “Overweight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Rocket Companies to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Rocket Companies to $7.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup lowered Rocket Companies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Argus lowered Rocket Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.35.

NYSE RKT opened at $8.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of 5.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 13.54 and a quick ratio of 13.54. Rocket Companies has a 1-year low of $6.27 and a 1-year high of $19.55.

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 31.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jay Farner bought 20,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.82 per share, with a total value of $199,346.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,640,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,109,778.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 799,200 shares of company stock valued at $6,607,744. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Rocket Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 173.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 341.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. 3.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

