Rodgers & Associates LTD Acquires 3,189 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Rodgers & Associates LTD increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 6.3% of Rodgers & Associates LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Rodgers & Associates LTD owned about 0.06% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $40,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 486.7% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 88 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 112.2% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $229.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $228.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $258.02. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $207.97 and a fifty-two week high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.