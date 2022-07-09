Rodgers & Associates LTD Has $9.22 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Rodgers & Associates LTD increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 268,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,451 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises about 1.4% of Rodgers & Associates LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Rodgers & Associates LTD owned about 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $9,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 930.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000.

Shares of SPDW stock opened at $28.85 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $27.90 and a 1 year high of $38.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.18.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

