Rodgers & Associates LTD Has $9.22 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Posted by on Jul 9th, 2022

Rodgers & Associates LTD increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDWGet Rating) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 268,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,451 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises about 1.4% of Rodgers & Associates LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Rodgers & Associates LTD owned about 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $9,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 930.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000.

Shares of SPDW stock opened at $28.85 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $27.90 and a 1 year high of $38.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.18.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

