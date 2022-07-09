Rodgers & Associates LTD Trims Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Rodgers & Associates LTD decreased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. HighTower Trust Services LTA acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $281,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $5,963,000. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 65,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,431,000 after acquiring an additional 8,691 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY opened at $119.54 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $113.22 and a twelve month high of $133.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.42.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

