RSK Smart Bitcoin Price Hits $21,499.56 (RBTC)

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 9th. During the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $21,499.56 or 1.00081295 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market cap of $65.61 million and $4,323.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Fusion (FSN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001066 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001439 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Profile

RSK Smart Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 3,052 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart . RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rsk.co . The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RBTC is a utility token that is used to pay gas in order to execute RSK transactions and smart contracts. Moreover, RBTC is pegged to Bitcoin [BTC] in the ratio of 1:1. The token can be autonomously converted to/from BTC through the so-called 2WP’ that bridges the Bitcoin and RSK protocols. “

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RSK Smart Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

