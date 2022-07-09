RUA Life Sciences (LON:RUA) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Shares of RUA Life Sciences plc (LON:RUAGet Rating) fell 2.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 36.25 ($0.44) and last traded at GBX 36.25 ($0.44). 1,323 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 53,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37.25 ($0.45).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “suspended” rating on shares of RUA Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £7.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 40.98 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 50.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 5.93.

RUA Life Sciences Company Profile (LON:RUA)

RUA Life Sciences plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides polymers, services, and products to the medical device industry in Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates as a contract developer and manufacturer of medical devices; and licensor of Elast-Eon and ECSil implantable co-polymers that are used in cardiology and urological applications, including pacing leads, cardiac cannulae, and stent devices, as well as reaction injection molding technology for use in high-precision medical device components.

