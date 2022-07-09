RUA Life Sciences (LON:RUA) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Shares of RUA Life Sciences plc (LON:RUA – Get Rating) fell 2.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 36.25 ($0.44) and last traded at GBX 36.25 ($0.44). 1,323 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 53,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37.25 ($0.45).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “suspended” rating on shares of RUA Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £7.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 40.98 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 50.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 5.93.

RUA Life Sciences plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides polymers, services, and products to the medical device industry in Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates as a contract developer and manufacturer of medical devices; and licensor of Elast-Eon and ECSil implantable co-polymers that are used in cardiology and urological applications, including pacing leads, cardiac cannulae, and stent devices, as well as reaction injection molding technology for use in high-precision medical device components.

