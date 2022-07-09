Rupert Resources (OTCMKTS:RUPRF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Rupert Resources (OTCMKTS:RUPRF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a C$7.00 price target on the stock.
Rupert Resources stock opened at $3.60 on Tuesday. Rupert Resources has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $5.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.20.
Rupert Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
