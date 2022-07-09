Rupert Resources (OTCMKTS:RUPRF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Rupert Resources (OTCMKTS:RUPRF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a C$7.00 price target on the stock.

Rupert Resources stock opened at $3.60 on Tuesday. Rupert Resources has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $5.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.20.

Rupert Resources Company Profile

Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principle projects include the Pahtavaara gold mine, mill, and exploration permits, as well as concessions comprising 509 square kilometers land package that is located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in Northern Finland; and the Hirsikangas gold deposit that is located in Central Finland.

