Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Price Target Lowered to C$34.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$40.00 to C$34.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RUSMF. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$37.00 to C$38.50 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$41.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Russel Metals presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $39.75.

Shares of Russel Metals stock opened at $19.87 on Tuesday. Russel Metals has a 52-week low of $18.83 and a 52-week high of $29.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.80.

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

