Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) PT Set at €43.00 by Deutsche Bank Rese…

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €43.00 ($44.79) price target on Salzgitter (ETR:SZG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SZG. Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($57.29) price target on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a €40.80 ($42.50) price target on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €31.60 ($32.92) price target on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($46.88) target price on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €44.00 ($45.83) target price on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

Shares of SZG opened at €23.32 ($24.29) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion and a PE ratio of 1.40. Salzgitter has a 1 year low of €20.94 ($21.81) and a 1 year high of €48.76 ($50.79). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €32.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is €35.32.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

