SAP (NYSE:SAP) Price Target Cut to €93.00

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Oddo Bhf from €104.00 ($108.33) to €93.00 ($96.88) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of SAP from $145.00 to $118.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of SAP from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of SAP from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €104.00 ($108.33) target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of SAP from €120.00 ($125.00) to €110.00 ($114.58) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SAP has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $110.18.

NYSE SAP opened at $90.59 on Tuesday. SAP has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $151.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.13.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. SAP had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 13.68%. Equities analysts forecast that SAP will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $2.66 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. This is a boost from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. SAP’s payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAP. Capital International Investors raised its stake in SAP by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,700,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $524,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,492 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in SAP by 230.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,389,447 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,173,000 after purchasing an additional 969,505 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in SAP by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,170,432 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,871,000 after purchasing an additional 65,570 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in SAP by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,023,546 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,572,000 after purchasing an additional 215,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in SAP by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 961,094 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $106,642,000 after purchasing an additional 83,721 shares during the last quarter.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

