Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) is BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 784,552 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,583 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up about 4.2% of BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.24% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $21,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 71,248,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,386,000 after purchasing an additional 7,074,473 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 24,653,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,485,000 after buying an additional 3,610,410 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,815,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,012,000 after buying an additional 1,002,032 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,007,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,696,000 after buying an additional 893,214 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,457,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,898,000 after buying an additional 765,462 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $25.32 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $24.23 and a 52-week high of $32.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.58 and a 200 day moving average of $27.56.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

