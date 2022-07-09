Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Bought by Rodgers & Associates LTD

Rodgers & Associates LTD raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,546 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Rodgers & Associates LTD’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $49,000.

SCHD stock opened at $72.50 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $69.86 and a one year high of $82.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.87 and a 200-day moving average of $77.38.

