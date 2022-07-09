Sciencast Management LP Increases Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Sciencast Management LP increased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,509 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Sherwin-Williams accounts for about 0.8% of Sciencast Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $3,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHW. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 137.5% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 126.5% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 77.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $400,904.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,787,951.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

SHW opened at $238.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $61.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $269.95. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $214.22 and a fifty-two week high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.07. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 80.22%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.99%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $303.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $319.79.

Sherwin-Williams Profile (Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.