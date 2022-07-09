Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.50-$5.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.01. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

SMG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Scotts Miracle-Gro from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. Truist Financial cut Scotts Miracle-Gro from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays lowered shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $116.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $119.29.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

SMG opened at $80.94 on Friday. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a fifty-two week low of $72.58 and a fifty-two week high of $184.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.41 and a 200 day moving average of $120.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.23.

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 42.22%. The company’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.64 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.08%.

In other news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total transaction of $5,864,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,816 shares in the company, valued at $25,589,895.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 2,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total transaction of $261,294.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,293,612.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 79,805 shares of company stock valued at $7,848,045. 27.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 16.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4,946.9% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. 62.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro (Get Rating)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.