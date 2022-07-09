Seiko Epson Co. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.79 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:SEKEY)

Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Seiko Epson in a report issued on Monday, July 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.83. The consensus estimate for Seiko Epson’s current full-year earnings is $0.80 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Seiko Epson’s FY2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Seiko Epson had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 8.15%.

SEKEY opened at $7.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.51. Seiko Epson has a one year low of $6.67 and a one year high of $10.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.82. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.05.

Seiko Epson Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and provides services for products in the printing solutions, visual communications, wearable and industrial products, and other businesses. It operates through three segments: Printing Solutions, Visual Communications, and Wearable & Industrial Products segments.

