Sentinel Protocol Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.42 Million (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. Sentinel Protocol has a total market capitalization of $33.21 million and approximately $2.42 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Sentinel Protocol has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar. One Sentinel Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0722 or 0.00000334 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00025248 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00014076 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00005167 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000015 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol Coin Profile

Sentinel Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,834,801 coins. Sentinel Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel Protocol’s official website is sentinelprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Sentinel Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentinel Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

