Sernova (CVE:SVA) Given a C$6.00 Price Target by HC Wainwright Analysts

HC Wainwright set a C$6.00 price objective on Sernova (CVE:SVA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of SVA stock opened at C$1.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$432.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.53 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.54. The company has a current ratio of 13.76, a quick ratio of 13.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Sernova has a 1-year low of C$1.16 and a 1-year high of C$2.22.

In related news, Director Frank Holler acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.29 per share, with a total value of C$64,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 583,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$752,499.57.

Sernova Corp. operates as a clinical-stage regenerative medicine therapeutics company in Canada. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of regenerative medicine therapeutics, including its proprietary Cell Pouch and associated technologies consisting of therapeutic cells and local cellular immune protection.

