Signum (SIGNA) Market Cap Reaches $5.55 Million

Signum (SIGNA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. Signum has a market capitalization of $5.55 million and approximately $6,644.00 worth of Signum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Signum coin can now be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Signum has traded 6.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aid Ukraine Coin (AUC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004782 BTC.

Burst (SIGNA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000081 BTC.

CasinoCoin (CSC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Auctus (AUC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Afri Union Coin (AUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002541 BTC.

Esports Token (EST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Crypto Soccer (CSC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Signum Coin Profile

SIGNA is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. Signum’s total supply is 2,130,801,392 coins. Signum’s official Twitter account is @signum_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Signum is https://reddit.com/r/Signum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 24th of June of 2021 Burstcoin became Signum Signum is the community-driven technology that powers the cryptocurrency Signa (SIGNA). Easy smart contracts: With Signum SmartJ platform, developers can write, debug, and deploy smart contracts using only Java. It uses Proof-of-Commitment (PoC+): the next evolution of the Proof of Capacity (PoC) consensus algorithm. Using available disk space to sustainably secure the network and boost your share of mining rewards by committing Signa on-chain. “

Buying and Selling Signum

