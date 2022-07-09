SIMEC Atlantis Energy (LON:SAE) Trading 91.1% Higher

Shares of SIMEC Atlantis Energy Limited (LON:SAE – Get Rating) traded up 91.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.80 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.40 ($0.03). 152,242,058 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,991% from the average session volume of 7,280,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.26 ($0.02).
The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 297.11. The firm has a market capitalization of £13.73 million and a P/E ratio of -0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1.82.
