Snap (NYSE:SNAP) PT Lowered to $20.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $42.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SNAP. TheStreet cut Snap from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on Snap to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Benchmark dropped their target price on Snap from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Huber Research cut Snap from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Snap from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Shares of SNAP opened at $14.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a current ratio of 7.19. Snap has a one year low of $11.88 and a one year high of $83.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.56 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.06.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Snap had a negative return on equity of 16.37% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Snap will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Snap news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 6,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total transaction of $80,011.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,138,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,559,594.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 37,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total value of $463,447.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,449,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,795,905.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,526,688 shares of company stock valued at $42,888,638.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edgewood Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap by 9.0% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 79,851,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,873,871,000 after buying an additional 6,591,367 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Snap by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,340,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,387,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,703 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Snap by 0.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 34,228,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,881,000 after purchasing an additional 120,553 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Snap by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 33,478,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,500,000 after purchasing an additional 10,839,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Snap by 95.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,811,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,028,000 after purchasing an additional 8,712,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

